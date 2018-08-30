This is the scene of Del Paso Boulevard double homicide

Two dead near Del Paso Heights, police investigating as double homicide

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

August 30, 2018 08:01 AM

Police are investigating a double homicide in the neighborhood of Hagginwood that occurred Thursday morning, authorities said.

Two victims are confirmed dead at in incident in the 3400 block of Del Paso Boulevard, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Eddie Macaulay said. Macaulay said gunshots were fired, but it is not yet known if gunfire was the cause of death.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that the surrounding area is safe, according to a tweet.

Neighbor Shane Canonio, who lives a few doors away from the scene, said he heard about eight gunshots between 4 and 5 a.m. but did not think much of it and went back to sleep. Canonio said he woke up to police activity around 7 a.m.

The neighborhood is in an area near Arcade Creek, where Canonio said he hears “gunshots almost daily.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

