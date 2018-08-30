Fatal hit-and-run on Florin Road propelled pedestrian into tree, CHP says

California Highway Patrol is investigating a south Sacramento hit-and-run collision that killed a 29-year-old Sacramento man Thursday.
Just before 1:30 a.m., a pedestrian was crossing Florin Road near Bowling Drive when he was struck in the far left lane by a vehicle, according to a CHP incident report.
The collision launched the male pedestrian into the center median, where he hit a tree, officials said. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the incident report.
A witness described the suspect vehicle as an older green Chevrolet Silverado with minor front-end damage, CHP’s report said.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased victim.
Comments