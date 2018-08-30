California Highway Patrol is investigating a south Sacramento hit-and-run collision that killed a 29-year-old Sacramento man Thursday.
California Highway Patrol is investigating a south Sacramento hit-and-run collision that killed a 29-year-old Sacramento man Thursday.
California Highway Patrol is investigating a south Sacramento hit-and-run collision that killed a 29-year-old Sacramento man Thursday.
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Fatal hit-and-run on Florin Road propelled pedestrian into tree, CHP says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

August 30, 2018 10:18 AM

California Highway Patrol is investigating a south Sacramento hit-and-run collision that killed a 29-year-old Sacramento man Thursday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a pedestrian was crossing Florin Road near Bowling Drive when he was struck in the far left lane by a vehicle, according to a CHP incident report.

The collision launched the male pedestrian into the center median, where he hit a tree, officials said. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the incident report.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as an older green Chevrolet Silverado with minor front-end damage, CHP’s report said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased victim.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question