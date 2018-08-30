One man stabbed in ‘play fighting’ between homeless men

Placerville police arrested Jeremy Sousa, 24, for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old homeless man Wednesday, police say.
Sousa, who has also been identified as homeless, allegedly stabbed Anthony Ryan in Benham Park around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Sousa fled the scene.
“Witnesses at the park reported to officers that they believed the two subjects were ‘play fighting,’ ’’ a press release from the Placerville police revealed. “Ryan then approached them and told them he had just been stabbed.”
There were multiple stab wounds in Ryan’s torso, and he was later transported to a hospital.
Witnesses provided law enforcement with information about the suspect, including Sousa’s street names of “Youngster” and “Frodo.” He was later identified, arrested and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, police said Thursday.
Sousa is being held at the El Dorado County jail on a $45,000 bail.
Comments