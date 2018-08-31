Armed man in standoff with SWAT team in south Sacramento, police say

A SWAT team is on the scene of a standoff with an armed suspect barricaded in a motel in south Sacramento, police said early Friday.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at about 1:30 a.m. at the America’s Best Value Inn on Massie Court off Stockton Boulevard, near the intersection of Highway 99 and Mack Road, Sacramento police said.
Some motel guests were evacuated, while others were sheltering in their rooms unable to leave, police said.
Leonie and Geoffrey Barnes were among the evacuees. Leonie Barnes said she heard what sounded like six to seven shots around 1:30 a.m. , but thought they were coming from a nearby CHP station and went back to sleep. She said she woke up to more shots, and 10 minutes later a knock on the door telling them to evacuate.
They were led from their room and met by police officers, she said.
About five guests were gathered in the parking lot of the motel at 6 a.m. Bystanders said at least a dozen people were evacuated.
The Sacramento Police Department urged the public on Twitter to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Please check for updates on sacbee.com.
