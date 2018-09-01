What to do if you suspect human trafficking

If you notice suspicious activity in your community, call the ICE Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Elk Grove man pleads guilty to sex trafficking girl starting when she was 13

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

September 01, 2018 09:50 AM

An Elk Grove man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

Abdul Basier Hashimi, 26, said that he met a girl on Tagged.com in 2014 and then proceeded to communicate with her, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. She was 13 years old when they started talking.

After a few months, the victim ran away and lived with Hashimi, according to court documents. He required her to work as a prostitute in Sacramento, Oakland and other locations in Northern California.

Hashimi managed the victim’s prostitution activities by creating backpage.com ads, renting hotel rooms, mandating where she walked the streets and how much she offered for sexual acts. Court records say she gave all of her earnings to him.

The underage victim was also forced to have sex with Hashimi.

Hashimi has yet to be sentenced, but faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

