Firefighters make quick work of 7-acre vegetation fire in Florin

A 7-acre vegetation fire broke out Saturday evening on Stevenson Avenue near the Florin area, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 6:30 p.m., according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesman Chris Vestal. As of 7:15 p.m., forward progress had been stopped and crews were working on mopping up the scene.
No one was hurt and no structures were damaged, Vestal said. Only a portion of a fence was damaged, he said.
Vestal credited residents in the area for having defensible space around their properties.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
