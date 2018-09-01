Take a look at the aftermath of a seven-acre vegetation in Florin

A seven-acre vegetation fire broke out on Stevenson Avenue near the Florin area, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
Firefighters make quick work of 7-acre vegetation fire in Florin

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

September 01, 2018 08:57 PM

A 7-acre vegetation fire broke out Saturday evening on Stevenson Avenue near the Florin area, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 6:30 p.m., according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesman Chris Vestal. As of 7:15 p.m., forward progress had been stopped and crews were working on mopping up the scene.

No one was hurt and no structures were damaged, Vestal said. Only a portion of a fence was damaged, he said.

Vestal credited residents in the area for having defensible space around their properties.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

