Roseville man killed in Yuba City crash

By Angela Hart

September 03, 2018 10:28 AM

An 80-year-old Roseville man was killed Sunday afternoon after veering into oncoming traffic on southbound Highway 99 outside Yuba City, the CHP said Monday.

The man, who authorities declined to identify pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 1997 Toyota Avalon at about 2:30 p.m. on O’Banion Road in Yuba City when he entered Highway 99 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, nearly crashing into another driver, the CHP said.

The other driver, Ismail Bath, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic in the slow lane and swerved to the left, but was not able to avoid a collision, the CHP said. He then smashed into the driver side of the Toyota, killing the driver, a Roseville man. His name was withheld pending notification of family.

Bath, and a passenger in the Toyota Avalon, Mohinder Reehal, 79, were transported to Rideout Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

Drugs and alcohol didn’t appear to be factors, authorities said. All three were wearing seatbelts.

