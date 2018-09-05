Roseville police seek a woman suspected of stealing a wallet, then using a stolen credit card to buy over $8,000 in merchandise from three Roseville stores.
Suspected wallet thief went on $8,000 shopping spree in Roseville, police say

By Michael McGough

September 05, 2018 01:26 PM

Roseville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible wallet thief who may have spent thousands of dollars with a victim’s stolen credit card last month.

The theft occurred Aug. 25, when a shopper’s wallet was stolen at a grocery store in Roseville Square, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday in a news release. The victim’s credit card was used to buy more than $3,000 in merchandise at an Apple store, then more than $5,000 in other purchases at Ulta and Staples, police said.

A witness at the Apple Store described a suspect to police as a 5-foot tall female, approximately 200 pounds, in her late 50s to early 60s. The woman was seen on security cameras, in photos provided by the police department.

Roseville’s only Apple store is located inside the Westfield Galleria, with the other two stores located in shopping centers adjacent to the mall. The galleria is about a mile away from Roseville Square.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to email Mike Ryland at MRyland@roseville.ca.us, with the case No. 2018-53405.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

