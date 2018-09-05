4 suspects sought by police after robbery at East Sacramento AT&T

Four suspects are being sought after allegedly robbing an AT&T store in the Campus Commons area of East Sacramento on Monday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
A group of four men entered the AT&T store on the 2200 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard and took numerous iPhones, according to a news release by the department.
Police said that one of the suspects “simulated a weapon in his wasteband.” The four men left in a vehicle after they burglarized the store.
The suspects are described as four black males with thin builds. One wore a gray sweatshirt, dark jeans and gray gloves, another wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a face printed on it, another wore a FILA hoodie and black shorts, and the fourth suspect wore a red and black hoodie with a K on his left chest.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or send an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Eddie Macaulay said.
Comments