4 suspects sought by police after robbery at East Sacramento AT&T

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

September 05, 2018 07:45 PM

Four suspects are being sought after allegedly robbing an AT&T store in the Campus Commons area of East Sacramento on Monday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A group of four men entered the AT&T store on the 2200 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard and took numerous iPhones, according to a news release by the department.

Police said that one of the suspects “simulated a weapon in his wasteband.” The four men left in a vehicle after they burglarized the store.

The suspects are described as four black males with thin builds. One wore a gray sweatshirt, dark jeans and gray gloves, another wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a face printed on it, another wore a FILA hoodie and black shorts, and the fourth suspect wore a red and black hoodie with a K on his left chest.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or send an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Eddie Macaulay said.

