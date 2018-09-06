1 suspect dead following officer-involved shooting, Sacramento police say

A large police presence remained along 21st Street near Broadway on Thursday morning, where an officer-involved shooting reportedly resulted in the death of one suspect overnight.
Police and SWAT vehicles were still at the scene at Curtis Park at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The police department tweeted about 5:45 a.m. Thursday: “Suspect is deceased, scene stabilized, no threat to community.”
A section of 21st Street between Larkin Way and Broadway, as well as some surrounding side streets, were still cordoned off as of 6:15 a.m. as police continue to investigate.
Tim Foster, the executive director of publisher Open California, tweeted video of police activity around midnight, saying “Cops were suddenly EVERYWHERE.”
Foster on Twitter described a “full SWAT team” entering his neighbor’s yard, then tweeted “SHOTS FIRED IN MY BACKYARD!”
At 3:40 a.m., Foster wrote, “Pretty sure someone just died in my backyard.”
Police advised using alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
