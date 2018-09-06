Video shows armed serial burglar smashing storefront windows in North Sacramento

A serial burglar is wanted in connection with at least four recent thefts at businesses in North Sacramento, for which he’s been captured on video multiple times, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department officials said.
Surveillance video released Thursday by the Sheriff’s Department appears to show the man, with a handgun in the waistband of his pants, forcibly entering a number of closed businesses while carrying a duffel bag.
The burglar, who appears in the videos to be a white male with light gray hair, has also been seen driving a newer-model, black Nissan Titan pickup truck, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said Thursday in a news release.
The series of burglaries began in early June, according to the news release.
Video footage shows the suspect breaking glass doors or windows, using a tool resembling a small crowbar or hammer. He can be seen entering a clothing store, a Quiznos sandwich shop and an Enterprise car rental office. No other individuals are seen in the released footage.
The man is typically wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and on one occasion a black mask. The videos are marked June 4, July 18 and July 21.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com.
Individuals who assist in identifying the suspect may be eligible for a reward, sheriff’s officials say in a video release.
