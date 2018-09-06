Sacramento police deal with residents at scene of officer-involved shooting on 21st Street

An officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect September 6, 2018 at 21st and Broadway left several streets cordoned off. Sacramento officers had to deal with pedestrians and motorists in the area.
