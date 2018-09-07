Drug cartel murder, elder abuse, Apple robbery with hammer: Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Sept. 3

Roseville man killed, son in custody as ‘primary suspect,’ police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 07, 2018 07:19 AM

Roseville police are investigating a possible homicide in a residential area and had the victim’s son in custody Friday morning, according to the Police Department.

A 72-year-old man died at a home on Saint Anne’s Place, and his 42-year-old son was the “primary suspect” in the apparent homicide as of 5:15 a.m., the Police Department tweeted.

Officers responded to a 2:37 a.m. call from a woman inside the house claiming her adult son was assaulting her and her husband, Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said. Inside the residence, officers located the deceased man as well as the son, who was taken into custody, Baquera said.

A woman inside the residence also suffered “significant injuries,” according to Baquera.

“At this time we don’t believe a firearm was involved,” Baquera said.

All three are Roseville residents, police said.

Authorities continued to investigate the scene at Saint Anne’s Place, a small cul-de-sac off Washington Boulevard near Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community, Baquera said.

He said Saint Anne’s Place would be closed most of the day, with investigators on the scene. No significant impact on traffic was expected.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

