The Hilton Sacramento Arden West hotel, across the Capital City Freeway from Arden Fair mall, recently updated its guestrooms, lobby, fitness room and more to appeal to time-pressed, technologically savvy travelers of today.
The Hilton Sacramento Arden West hotel, across the Capital City Freeway from Arden Fair mall, recently updated its guestrooms, lobby, fitness room and more to appeal to time-pressed, technologically savvy travelers of today. John Swain
The Hilton Sacramento Arden West hotel, across the Capital City Freeway from Arden Fair mall, recently updated its guestrooms, lobby, fitness room and more to appeal to time-pressed, technologically savvy travelers of today. John Swain
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Woman jumps to her death from balcony of Hilton Arden West hotel

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

September 07, 2018 04:56 PM

A woman died Friday morning after jumping from the balcony of the Hilton Arden West, according to police and witnesses.

Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the 2200 block of Harvard Street at 6:37 a.m. Friday, spokesperson Linda Matthew said.

The original 911 callers said there may be something suspicious about the woman’s death, but Matthew said that officers spoke with witnesses and determined that her death was a suicide.

Dante Tuccero was staying on the 12th floor of the hotel Thursday night with his wife. He said that he was awoken by sirens around 6:30 and watched police officers enter a room near his.

“Several police officers had blue gloves on, and all I could see was somebody’s sandals,” Tuccero said.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question