Woman jumps to her death from balcony of Hilton Arden West hotel

A woman died Friday morning after jumping from the balcony of the Hilton Arden West, according to police and witnesses.
Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the 2200 block of Harvard Street at 6:37 a.m. Friday, spokesperson Linda Matthew said.
The original 911 callers said there may be something suspicious about the woman’s death, but Matthew said that officers spoke with witnesses and determined that her death was a suicide.
Dante Tuccero was staying on the 12th floor of the hotel Thursday night with his wife. He said that he was awoken by sirens around 6:30 and watched police officers enter a room near his.
“Several police officers had blue gloves on, and all I could see was somebody’s sandals,” Tuccero said.
The identity of the woman has not been released.
