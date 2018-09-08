One dead after Friday night shootings along American River Parkway, police say

One man is dead after being shot on a bike trail bridge, one of two unrelated shootings that happened within minutes of each other Friday night near the American River Parkway, police said.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man shot between downtown and Northgate Boulevard near Del Paso Boulevard. Police said that at the river crossing they found a man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics.
The man’s identity has not been released by the coroner’s office, and no other details were available, police said.
Minutes later, another shooting occurred near the Garden Highway on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5, police said, when a passenger in one car fired shots into another vehicle. One passenger, a woman, in the back of the car was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries not consider life-threatening, police said.
After an initial investigation, police said the shootings about a mile and a half apart were unrelated, said Linda Matthew, a police spokeswoman.
Both cases are under investigation and the motives in either shootings are unknown, police said.
Sacramento police are asking anyone with any information to call police at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or to send tips anonymously via the P3 Tips smartphone app.
Comments