Folsom man arrested in Idaho for sex crimes with minor

By Claire Morgan

September 09, 2018 03:51 PM

A Folsom man accused of engaging in sex crimes with a child was arrested last week in Idaho, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Caleb Cameron Fife, 20, was wanted in California for eight counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, said Folsom Police Department Sgt. Andrew Bates.

East Idaho News reported that Fife was also wanted for one count of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense and one count of sending harmful material with the intent to seduce a minor. A count of being a fugitive of justice was added when he was arrested.

Bates said that only one victim has been identified and that Fife didn’t know the victim through any church or coaching organizations. The illegal activity allegedly happened over a “period of time,” while Fife was in Folsom, Bates said.

“We have no reason to believe there are other victims,” Bates said.

The Folsom Police Department started investigating Fife recently, and determined that he had left the state, Bates said. Officers contacted police in Rexburg, Idaho, where Fife was arrested.

Fife is currently in jail in Idaho, but will be extradited to Sacramento for trial, Bates said.

