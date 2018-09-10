Watch Turlock firefighters train to extinguish vehicle fire

‪Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department conducted vehicle fire training on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Crews were faced with a simulated muti-vehicle accident with fire and a trapped victim.
By
Up Next
‪Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department conducted vehicle fire training on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Crews were faced with a simulated muti-vehicle accident with fire and a trapped victim.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Car burst into flames after 3-vehicle crash near Woodland, killing driver, CHP says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 10, 2018 11:19 AM

A three-car crash last week on a county road south of Woodland killed one driver, whose vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP’s Woodland office responded around 2:40 p.m. Friday to a collision resulting in one fatality on County Road 98 just north of County Road 25A, CHP said Monday in a news release.

Early investigations show that a 1997 Honda was traveling southbound on the two-lane road when it entered the northbound lane for an unknown reason, CHP said.

The Honda collided with a 2016 Peterbilt truck, driven by a 44-year-old Sacramento man, according to CHP’s collision report. When the Honda came to rest, it was struck by a 2017 Audi heading northbound. The Audi was driven by a 26-year-old Woodland woman.

After the two collisions, the Honda “became engulfed in flames,” the accident report says, and the Honda driver succumbed to injuries, dying at the scene.

The Peterbilt driver was uninjured, and the Audi driver was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to CHP.

The deceased driver has not yet been identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

The collision is still under investigation, and it is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors, CHP says.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CHP’s Woodland office at 530-662-4685.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question