Car burst into flames after 3-vehicle crash near Woodland, killing driver, CHP says

A three-car crash last week on a county road south of Woodland killed one driver, whose vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
CHP’s Woodland office responded around 2:40 p.m. Friday to a collision resulting in one fatality on County Road 98 just north of County Road 25A, CHP said Monday in a news release.
Early investigations show that a 1997 Honda was traveling southbound on the two-lane road when it entered the northbound lane for an unknown reason, CHP said.
The Honda collided with a 2016 Peterbilt truck, driven by a 44-year-old Sacramento man, according to CHP’s collision report. When the Honda came to rest, it was struck by a 2017 Audi heading northbound. The Audi was driven by a 26-year-old Woodland woman.
After the two collisions, the Honda “became engulfed in flames,” the accident report says, and the Honda driver succumbed to injuries, dying at the scene.
The Peterbilt driver was uninjured, and the Audi driver was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to CHP.
The deceased driver has not yet been identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.
The collision is still under investigation, and it is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors, CHP says.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CHP’s Woodland office at 530-662-4685.
