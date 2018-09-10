Watch scene after pedestrian killed in overnight collision on Arden Way

A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a collision on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
By
Up Next
A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a collision on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Pedestrian struck and killed by car overnight on Arden Way, police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 10, 2018 03:18 PM

A pedestrian was struck by a car and died early Monday on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento police said.

Sacramento Police Department officers and medical personnel with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived at the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision about 12:39 a.m. Monday near 700 block of Arden Way, according to a police activity log.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and was not under the influence, according to the activity log.

The roadway was closed while detectives with the Major Collisions and Investigations unit investigated the scene; it was reopened about 4 a.m., according to the activity log.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, officials said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question