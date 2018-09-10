Pedestrian struck and killed by car overnight on Arden Way, police say

A pedestrian was struck by a car and died early Monday on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento police said.
Sacramento Police Department officers and medical personnel with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived at the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision about 12:39 a.m. Monday near 700 block of Arden Way, according to a police activity log.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and was not under the influence, according to the activity log.
The roadway was closed while detectives with the Major Collisions and Investigations unit investigated the scene; it was reopened about 4 a.m., according to the activity log.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, officials said.
