Armed robbery at Dimple Records leaves one injured; suspects at large, deputies say

Officers are searching for two men suspected of firing multiple shots at the Dimple Records store on Arden Way as they chased another man during a robbery attempt, leaving one person injured, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
At 3:23 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside the store. When they arrived, deputies found one man lying near the entrance, said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, sheriff’s department spokesman. The man had not been shot, he said, and refused medical transport.
There were about 10 people inside the store at the time, Hampton said. There were no other injuries.
Officers think the two suspects were chasing another man who went into the store seeking cover, Hampton said. Investigators do not think Dimple Records was the target of the robbery.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area, using patrol and SWAT officers, K-9s and a helicopter to search for the suspects, Hampton said. Some evidence was recovered from the scene believed to have been dumped by the suspects while they were fleeing on foot, he said. Hampton said he could not say what the evidence was.
The two suspects are still at large.
