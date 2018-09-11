Governor’s mansion cordoned off as police make arrest in north Sacramento shooting

Four people were detained and one arrest was made after one person was injured in a north Sacramento shooting Tuesday. The injury was not life-threatening.
Sacramento police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said officers received a call about a shooting in River Gardens, by Northgate Boulevard and Arden Garden Connector. Police did not find the suspects or the victim in the vicinity.
Sacramento Sgt. Kurt Wilhite said police cordoned off the Governor’s Mansion and searched the area because they believed suspects may have cut through the area after the shooting.
Police then received another call about a shooting victim seen near 12th and I streets, whom they believed was heading to a hospital, Chandler said.
When they arrived on the scene, police set up a perimeter and detained four people who ran from a beige Toyota Camry, Chandler said. They found two pistols.
Wilhite said police released three of the detainees, and arrested one.
Comments