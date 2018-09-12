Shingle Springs man sentenced to 50 years for molesting 11-year-old family member, DA says

A Shingle Springs man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on seven counts of child sexual assault involving a family member, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Kristopher Jordan was convicted by a jury June 15 on seven counts of committing a forcible lewd act on a child, according to a news release from the DA’s Office. The victim was a male family member who was 11 years old in 2014, when the sexual assaults reportedly started, according to the release.
Jordan was taken into custody by Folsom Police Department and held in lieu of $1,050,000 bail on suspicion of oral copulation involving a minor, according to Sgt. Anthony Principe of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.
Real estate public records available online, pulled shortly after that arrest, show that a Jordan, a Shingle Springs resident, had held a salesperson license issued July 20, 2016. He reportedly worked in the Placerville area.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brian Morgan. Jordan was sentenced by Judge Stephen Acquisto.
