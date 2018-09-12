Watch brazen burglars break sliding glass door to gain entry into Rio Linda house. Cops want them

The home invasion robbery happened in the 6800 block of 20th Street in Rio Linda on August 2, 2018, around 10:04 p.m. Four males used large rocks to break a sliding glass door to gain entry. They restrained two women and five children.
Rio Linda home invasion caught on tape. Robbers zip-tied 5 kids, deputies say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 12, 2018 02:06 PM

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials have released dramatic video showing a nighttime robbery last month in which seven people — five of them children — were reportedly restrained with zip ties.

The reported home invasion involved four male robbers who forcibly entered a home on 20th Street in Rio Linda by using rocks to smash a sliding glass door, as seen in the video and described Wednesday in a news release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Two adult females and five children were restrained using zip ties while the men robbed the home, the release said.

Detectives recovered video from surveillance cameras on the home’s exterior, showing the forced entry. Seen in video footage wearing gloves, hooded sweat shirts and sweat pants, the robbers fled the scene on foot, according to the news release.

The forced entry happened shortly after 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 2, a video timestamp shows. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 10:04 p.m., according to the news release.

Any information about the incident can be reported to the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115. Tips can be left anonymously at 916-874-8477.

