3 men arrested after another robbery at the Roseville Apple Store

Three men have been arrested by Roseville Police Department on Wednesday following the fifth incident of theft, the third in four days, at the Apple Store located in the Roseville Galleria.
According to Roseville police spokesman Rob Baqueria, officers responded to the Galleria at 2 p.m. and gathered “good” suspect information along with a description of their vehicle.
From there, Baqueria said, officers were able to locate the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Interstate 80. The suspects were involved in a minor car crash while driving on Interstate 80, he said, and exited onto Riverside Boulevard where they then hit a center median and another car.
Baqueria said two out of the three suspects – whom he identified as black men in their mid-20s wearing black clothes and hoodies cinched over their face – jumped out of the car after the crash and ran into a neighborhood close by. The other was apprehended at the scene of the crash, he said.
Officers chased the remaining two suspects into the area near Cresthaven Park, a now-deleted Roseville Police Department tweet said. Baqueria confirmed that the tweet was related to the Apple Store incident.
Baqueria said that the suspects jumped fences in order to evade officers, though a perimeter was set up and officers were able to find both suspects using K-9 units. It is unknown if the suspects had stolen property with them at the time, he said.
The suspects have not yet been booked into jail, Baqueria said, though he said that they would be facing multiple charges.
Apple Stores elsewhere in the state, including in Costa Mesa, Rancho Cucamonga, San Francisco, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Walnut Creek, Carlsbad and Escondido, have reported similar thefts over the past two years.
There have also been similar reports from New York and Nevada.
In all these instances, young men wearing hooded jackets enter an Apple Store during its normal hours of operation, rip display products off tables and leave the store. None of the suspects have been reported to be armed.
“At this time we don’t know if these are connected to any of the other thefts of the Apple Store that we’ve seen,” Baqueria said.
Comments