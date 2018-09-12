3-year-old shooting victim identified, remains in critical condition, deputies say

The girl who is in critical condition after being shot in a south Sacramento home Tuesday night has been identified, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
The girl has been identified as a 3-year-old named Azalya. She has undergone treatment, Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a news release, though she remains in critical condition and is currently unresponsive.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that said a child had been shot at a residence in the 7400 block of Della Circle, Hampton said. They were told Azalya had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, he said.
Deputies believe Azalya was inside the house when the shooting occurred, Hampton said, and the shots were fired from near the street. According to the release, witnesses said that they heard a vehicle leaving the scene at a “high rate of speed.”
“It has been a challenge obtaining information related to who is responsible for the shooting,” Hampton said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.
