Two men sought in smash-and-grab car break-ins at Sacramento State, police say

Thieves smashed the windows of several cars on the Sacramento State campus Wednesday, and police are looking for two men in connection with the break-ins.
Authorities released photos of the pair, who were seen on campus driving a white Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to a police news release. The late ‘90s or early 2000s model extra cab truck was distinguished by a push bumper, hood deflector, running boards on both sides and a white bed cover, police said.
The two men are at large, police said. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact contact the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.
