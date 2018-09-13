Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Former non-profit director in Fairfield pleads guilty to embezzlement, falsifying records

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

September 13, 2018 04:32 PM

The former executive director of a Solano County non-profit sexual assault support organization pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzlement and falsifying records.

Claudia Humphrey was accused of misappropriating more than $270,000 of funding from the U.S. Department of Justice when she was the head of LIFT3 Support Group Inc., U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said in a press release.

According to the release, LIFT3 was a Fairfield-based non-profit which was meant to provide services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence which received federal funding in 2011 and 2012.

Humphrey spent over $50,000 of the embezzled funds on personal expenses including travel, shopping and payments to family members, Scott said.

Court documents showed that between October 2014 and August 2015, Humphrey obstructed a federal audit of LIFT3, falsified purchase documents, expense ledgers and time sheets, the news release said.

Humphrey is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2019, and faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the press release.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question