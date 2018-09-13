Former non-profit director in Fairfield pleads guilty to embezzlement, falsifying records

The former executive director of a Solano County non-profit sexual assault support organization pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzlement and falsifying records.
Claudia Humphrey was accused of misappropriating more than $270,000 of funding from the U.S. Department of Justice when she was the head of LIFT3 Support Group Inc., U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said in a press release.
According to the release, LIFT3 was a Fairfield-based non-profit which was meant to provide services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence which received federal funding in 2011 and 2012.
Humphrey spent over $50,000 of the embezzled funds on personal expenses including travel, shopping and payments to family members, Scott said.
Court documents showed that between October 2014 and August 2015, Humphrey obstructed a federal audit of LIFT3, falsified purchase documents, expense ledgers and time sheets, the news release said.
Humphrey is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2019, and faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the press release.
