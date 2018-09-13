One man pleads guilty, another man sentenced in federal child pornography cases

One man was sentenced for advertising child pornography and another pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography on Thursday in unrelated cases brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Mark A. Richards, 49, was sentenced Thursday to 17 years and six months in prison, and will face 10 years of supervised parole afterward, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said in a press release.

The release said that Richards uploaded child pornography to a file-sharing website in January 2018, and undercover officers received access to the uploads on two occasions throughout the month.

He is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Zaid Bader Jacob, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving child pornography on his computer between January and April 2015, according to another statement released by Scott.

Jacob was apprehended by law enforcement after his IP address was identified as having uploaded child pornography online, the release said.

Jacob is scheduled to to be sentenced on Nov. 29, 2018. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.