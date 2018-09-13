U.S. Attorney announces actions in firearms cases against three Sacramento men

One man has been sentenced to up to seven years and two other men have pleaded guilty to felony gun charges Thursday that were brought in unrelated cases by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
All three men are from the Sacramento area.
Kenneth Bryant, 27, pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing a machine gun, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
Bryant sold an undercover agent and others 46 firearms, including a fully-automatic machine gun, without a license between Sept. 12, and Dec. 8, 2017, many of which lacked a serial number, Scott said.
According to the statement, he is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3 and faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of at least $250,000.
Christopher Alexander Kemp, 29, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, Scott said.
According to the statement, he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony possession in April.
John Allan Trotter, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, Scott said.
According to the press release, Trotter was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing his car, which contained a loaded gun and methamphetamine. He was booked in the Sacramento County jail on Feb. 8 where he is currently being held without bail.
According to the release, Trotter is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10 and he will face anywhere from five years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
