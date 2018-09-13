Here’s how they are fixing the crumbling section of Interstate 5

Caltrans workers repair sections of the Interstate 5 on Sept. 11, 2018 that crumbled twice in August, damaging a number of vehicles and causing traffic backups. Additional sections of the Sacramento freeway were found to need replacement.
CHP searching for clues in pedestrian’s death on Interstate 5 in Yolo County

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

September 13, 2018 09:10 PM

California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for information in a Sept. 7 collision on Interstate 5 in Yolo County that left a pedestrian dead.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was struck and killed around 11 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 south of County Road 103.

CHP officers determined that the pedestrian ran from the right shoulder of the highway toward the center median when when he was struck, according to a CHP press release.

The pedestrian died at the scene, while the driver, a 33-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries, according to CHP.

The collision is under investigation, and CHP asks anyone with information to call its Woodland office at 530-662-4685.

