CHP searching for clues in pedestrian’s death on Interstate 5 in Yolo County

California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for information in a Sept. 7 collision on Interstate 5 in Yolo County that left a pedestrian dead.
The pedestrian, who was not identified, was struck and killed around 11 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 south of County Road 103.
CHP officers determined that the pedestrian ran from the right shoulder of the highway toward the center median when when he was struck, according to a CHP press release.
The pedestrian died at the scene, while the driver, a 33-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries, according to CHP.
The collision is under investigation, and CHP asks anyone with information to call its Woodland office at 530-662-4685.
