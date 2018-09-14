Missing Elk Grove man has dementia, diabetes and missed last insulin dose, police say

Elk Grove police seek assistance locating a missing, at-risk 73-year-old man who suffers from early-stage dementia.
Royan Withers was last seen 10 p.m. Thursday driving away from his home in the 9400 block of Red Spruce Way, the Elk Grove Police Department said Friday morning in a news release. Withers is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-5 and 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Withers drove away in a black Dodge Charger, license plate PH9153, police say.
Withers has diabetes, requiring insulin three times a day, and reportedly missed his last dose of insulin, the news release said.
Withers was last seen wearing an Army hat, blue jeans, suspenders and a blue striped shirt, according to the news release.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at 916-691-5246.
