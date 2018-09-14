30 pounds of methamphetamine was found at a home in South Sacramento. Sacramento County Probation Department is calling this bust the largest in the department’s history.
Probation officials say $500,000 worth of methamphetamine found at south Sacramento home

By Claire Morgan

September 14, 2018 08:28 PM

A man is behind bars after Sacramento County Probation Department officers found 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine at his home in South Sacramento.

The Aug. 29 bust, which the department is calling the largest its ever seen, happened after officers checked on Gabriel Vicente Arauza, 29, who was on Post Release Community Supervision. A news release Friday from the department said that Arauza has a history of narcotic sales.

After talking with Arauza, the release said, officers learned of a residence that he was trying to hide from them. Upon a preliminary search of that residence, officers believed that there was “some type of illegal drug operation,” the release said.

Once a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the residence and found heroin, ammunition and 30 pounds of methamphetamine – which officers believe to be worth around $500,000, according to the release.

Arauza is being held at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center without bail and has been charged with three felonies including on suspicion of possession for sale for methamphetamine, according to jail records.

