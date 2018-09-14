Driver dies after car catches fire in two-vehicle collision

A two-car collision at Freeport Boulevard and McAllister Avenue in Sacramento resulted in one death after one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
By
Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

One dead after car erupts in flames following two-car collision on Freeport Boulevard

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

September 14, 2018 08:41 PM

One person has died Friday following a two-car collision that caused a car to catch fire at Freeport Boulevard and McAllister Avenue in Sacramento.

Calls about the crash started to come in around 4:15 p.m., Sacramento police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

Sacramento police Officer Bryce Heinlein said that an officer in the area responded to the call and arrived while the vehicle was on fire.

Heinlein said that the driver of the vehicle was still inside, but the officer could not access the car since it was so heavily engulfed. The driver of the vehicle died.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation “due to the severity of the incident,” Chandler said.

