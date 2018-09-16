The driver of a red truck was stopped for speeding and then ran a red light into the intersection of Power Inn and Florin roads. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Suspected drunk driver runs red light, causes 5-car collision at Power Inn and Florin

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

September 16, 2018 08:33 PM

A suspected drunk driver fleeing law enforcement sped through the intersection of Florin and Power Inn roads Sunday, resulting in a five-car collision, two injuries, and one arrest.

Sgt. J.D. Cook of the California Highway Patrol said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department stopped a truck for speeding, bu then the driver took off and ran a red light into the intersection heading south on Power Inn, striking four other cars, including a Ford Mustang that was pushed over the median and into a ditch.

The occupants of the Mustang were taken to the hospital with serious injuries while other drivers were released with minor wounds, Cook said.

Officers on the scene conducted a sobriety test on the driver of the truck, an unidentified 22-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI, Cook said.

