Here’s what we know about shooting of Sacramento sheriff’s deputies in Rancho Cordova

Two Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, and at least four people injured, during an incident Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Rancho Cordova.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service