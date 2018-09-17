Azalya, the 3-year-old girl shot in south Sacramento, taken off of life support

The 3-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet in south Sacramento and pronounced brain dead last week, was taken off life support Monday evening, according to UC Davis Medical Center spokesperson.
Azalya Anderson was shot Sept. 13 in her home on the 7400 block of Della Circle when a bullet fired near the street penetrated a living room wall and hit her, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. She was transported to the hospital where she remained in critical condition for several days, The Bee reported.
She was unresponsive to treatment on Friday, and doctors at UC Davis Medical Center evaluated her for signs of brain death.
The first exam was conducted Friday at 11:50 a.m. and the second exam occurred Saturday morning shortly after midnight, Pamela Wu, spokeswoman for the medical center, told The Bee.
Azalya remained on organ support until the family decided to take her off of it.
“Azalya’s family set the 5 p.m. time so there would be time for goodbyes,” Wu said in a statement. “Generally, in these cases, we work with the family, talk with them, and when they are ready, the organ support is discontinued.”
Azalya’s family could not be reached for comment Monday.
A GoFundMe account to raise funds for Azalya’s care was updated Monday and said, “It saddens me to have to say that Azalya Anderson has her wings now. Her parents appreciates the support and kind wishes.”
Investigators have not identified suspects or motives for the shooting, Hampton said.
“We think somebody in that neighborhood that may not have been involved knows what took place,” Hampton said. “We need the community to get involved.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115.
Comments