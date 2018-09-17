Sheriff Scott Jones on the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones describes the shooting incident that led to the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm in the incident.
Law enforcement served a search warrant for a potential illegal indoor marijuana grow in South Sacramento and collected cash, packaging, more than four pounds of processed marijuana and 2,500 or more marijuana plants and other items.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
The home invasion robbery happened in the 6800 block of 20th Street in Rio Linda on August 2, 2018, around 10:04 p.m. Four males used large rocks to break a sliding glass door to gain entry. They restrained two women and five children.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Police Department investigate a shooting that occurred in North Sacramento on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Police believed suspects may have cut through the mansion grounds after the shooting.
A pickup joyriding in a field high centered, and then caught fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Western Avenue and South Avenue in north Sacramento. A grass fire ignited and spread to about three-fourths of an acre. No injuries occurred.
Firefighters from across the state came together in Sacramento in 2018 to remember the 343 first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They climbed the stairs of one of the city's tallest buildings.
A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a collision on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.