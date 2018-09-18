Inmate missing from Nevada County prison ‘escaped,’ corrections officials say

An inmate walked away from a Nevada County minimum-security prison early Tuesday morning and was still missing as of early afternoon, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.
Inmate Justin Tyquiengco was reportedly missing from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp during the 5:30 a.m. count Tuesday, according to a news release. He was last seen by staff at the 3:30 a.m. count, CDCR said.
“He’s currently still escaped,” CDCR spokeswoman Lt. Charlene Billings said at 12:30 p.m.
CDCR, California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire and local law enforcement agencies have been informed and are on the lookout for Tyquiengco, who’s described as 5-foot-10, 174 pounds and with brown eyes and black hair.
Tyquiengco has been in prison since September 2015, serving a six-year sentence for robbery with use of a firearm in Contra Costa County, according to the news release. Tyquiengco had a consecutive one-year sentence added for second-degree robbery in Alameda County.
Washington Ridge is a minimum-security prison north of Nevada City city limits. It is located just northwest of Highway 20.
It is believed that Tyquiencgo walked away from the facility, the news release said. It is not known which direction he may have been heading.
Anyone who spots Tyquiencgo should call 911 and notify law enforcement. Anyone with knowledge of Tyquiengco’s potential whereabouts is urged to contact the California Correctional Center watch commander at (530) 257-2181, extension 4173.
