A fire at a townhouse on Verner Oaks Court near Greenback Lane and Garfield Avenue on September 18, 2018, was believed to be caused by a candle igniting a curtain.
Candle too close to curtains ignited townhouse fire near Foothill Farms, officials say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 19, 2018 08:05 AM

A large fire that broke out early Wednesday morning at a townhouse complex near Foothills Farms caused extensive damage to two units and smoke damage to a third, leaving five people displaced, authorities said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Chris Vestal said crews were dispatched about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday to a fire that broke out in a townhouse complex at Verner Oak Court in north Sacramento County near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Greenback Lane. A total of 44 personnel responded, according to Metro Fire’s Twitter page.

Fire crews believe a candle set fire to a curtain in one of the townhouses and started the blaze, which damaged three units, Vestal said.

One person occupying the fire’s primary home was transported to a local hospital, but Vestal said his treatment was “not necessarily related to the fire situation.” No other injuries were reported, Vestal said.

Crews extinguished the fire by about 4:30 a.m. but remained on scene.

Vestal called the incident a reminder of why fire officials don’t condone traditional candles.

“We don’t recommend open flames for heating or even novelty purposes,” Vestal said. “LED candles are much safer.”

Vestal reminded residents who do use regular candles or similar flame sources to keep them at least 5 feet away from flammable items such as curtains.

The five displaced residents will receive assistance from the Red Cross, Metro Fire said on Twitter.

Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

