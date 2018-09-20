See how Sacramento police forensic investigators scour crime scenes, collect evidence

Forensic science investigators at the Sacramento Police Department are on the clock year-round to collect and process evidence for crimes ranging from sexual assaults to homicides. Sacramento PD has 28 investigators who responded to more than 4,000 calls for service this year.
When they arrive at a crime scene, they collect fingerprints, take them back to the lab and enter them into a statewide database to see if there’s a match, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Police Department.
“Forensics is an important section of the department and provides a specialized service to both investigations and the community,” he said.
For National Forensic Science Week, Bee photographer Hector Amezcua accompanied the forensic team as they responded to major crime scenes in Sacramento.
Comments