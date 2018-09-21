ATF officers seize 58 firearms and 2 vests in Sacramento raid, officials say

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives operation in Sacramento resulted in three arrests and the seizure of nearly 60 firearms Thursday, ATF’s San Francisco field office announced in a video news release.
Officers brought in a haul of 58 firearms, two silencers and two bulletproof vests as three suspects were arrested, the news release said. ATF officers also found and seized two marijuana grow operations.
ATF San Francisco spokeswoman Alexandria Corneiro said the bust happened in the “Sacramento region” and confirmed the haul, but said no further details about the location or suspects were immediately available.
