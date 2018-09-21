NorCal Rapist suspect arrested after 27-year mystery, sources say

Five months after an arrest in the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, authorities in Sacramento will announce the arrest of another serial rape suspect Friday morning: the so-called NorCal Rapist who terrorized victims over a 15-year period beginning in 1991.
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and other officials are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect during an 11 a.m. press conference at the DA’s crime lab.
Authorities refused to discuss the announcement, but two sources have told The Sacramento Bee that the suspect, who was living in Benicia and had moved several times since the attacks, was arrested Thursday.
Like the arrest of East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo, the NorCal Rapist suspect was pinpointed using DNA evidence and photos.
Detectives have said previously that the rapist may have been seen on surveillance videos and had attacked at least 10 women through 2006.
The assailant targeted women starting in Rohnert Park in 1991 and moved on to victimize women in Davis, Chico, Woodland and Sacramento.
Once, he posed as a trick-or-treater to get into the home of a victim, then telephoned her 20 days later to apologize.
In October 2006, he attacked two women in North Natomas, tying them up in their home. One victim stabbed him during an attack, but he continued on.
Authorities say he targeted petite Asian women in their 20s and 30s and that he carried a gun and frequently wore a mask. One victim who caught a glimpse of him through a blindfold described him in 2006 as white, 37 to 40 years old and weighing 200 to 250 pounds with a pronounced gut.
Police said then that he may have been driving a white Toyota 4Runner with tinted windows.
The decision to hold the press conference at the crime lab signals the importance that DNA played in the case. Authorities held a similar press conference there in April to announce the DeAngelo arrest.
