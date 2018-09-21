See new details about the day Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk was killed at Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova

Sheriff Scott Jones describes how deputy Mark Stasyuk was shot to death outside a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys store, during a press conference on Friday, September 21, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service