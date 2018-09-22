Grass Valley man sentenced to 5 years for trafficking ‘ghost’ guns

Michael Paul Grisham Smith, 44, was arrested earlier this year after contacting a firearms vendor on the darknet, a part of the internet accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools, seeking to sell AR-15-style firearms without serial numbers, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The vendor on the darknet turned out to be an undercover law enforcement agent working for Homeland Security Investigations. Between Dec. 1 and Feb. 15, Smith manufactured and sold eight AR-15-style firearms without serial numbers to the undercover agent in exchange for payment in bitcoin.
Comments