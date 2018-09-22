In this Aug. 29, 2017, photo, an ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or “ghost guns,” at an ATF field office in Glendale, Calif. Police say Kevin Neal, who was barred from having guns because of a restraining order, made the two high-powered rifles he used in his shooting rampage in Northern California on Tuesday, Nov. 14. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Grass Valley man sentenced to 5 years for trafficking ‘ghost’ guns

By Cassie Dickman

September 22, 2018 12:12 PM

A Grass Valley man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday by a U.S. District Court judge for the unlawful manufacturing and dealing of “ghost” guns, according to the federal Department of Justice.



Michael Paul Grisham Smith, 44, was arrested earlier this year after contacting a firearms vendor on the darknet, a part of the internet accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools, seeking to sell AR-15-style firearms without serial numbers, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The vendor on the darknet turned out to be an undercover law enforcement agent working for Homeland Security Investigations. Between Dec. 1 and Feb. 15, Smith manufactured and sold eight AR-15-style firearms without serial numbers to the undercover agent in exchange for payment in bitcoin.



Smith’s case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

