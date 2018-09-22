Spa employee in Granite Bay arrested after Placer Sheriff’s undercover operation

A masseuse at a spa in Granite Bay was arrested Tuesday after she propositioned an undercover detective, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
The Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet that Xiaohua Li, 38, of Sacramento, propositioned an undercover detective “to receive a sexual act in exchange for money.”
Detectives began investigating the Granite Bay Spa on Auburn Folsom Road after receiving a complaint from a customer that had been propositioned previously, officials said.
Li was arrested but not taken into custody or transported. Instead, she was given a promise to appear in court.
Li is facing a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Officials said Li was the only employee to proposition an officer during the undercover operation.
The business is still open, but officials said the Placer County Planning Department, which issues business licenses, is investigating further.
