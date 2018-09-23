Suspect arrested in connection with north Sacramento stabbing homicide

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing homicide in north Sacramento.
On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department responded to an anonymous 911 call that two adult men were fighting on the 3700 block of Bainbridge Drive. The caller indicated that one of the men was bleeding and the other was leaving the area.
When deputies got to the scene just after noon, they found that a male victim had sustained multiple stab wounds during a “violent physical encounter,” Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a press release Sunday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his wounds.
The suspect was identified as Michael Womack, 54, of Sacramento. The victim’s name has not been released, but Womack was determined to be the adult foster brother of the victim.
Womack is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of murder. He is not eligible for bail due to the nature of his charges.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento County Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Tips can be sent anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).
Comments