Three fires, one ‘suspicious,’ lead to busy night for Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to three fires Sunday through early Monday morning, with at least one considered “suspicious” by investigators.
Fire personnel responded Sunday afternoon to a fire that started near North 10th and North B Street. Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said no suspect had been located, but the “highly suspicious” blaze ignited outside a recycling plant before spreading into the unit. That fire was extinguished about 5 p.m., authorities said.
Wade said the fire may have started near a homeless encampment in the area, and is being investigated as a possible arson.
Another fire, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lower American River Parkway, also broke out in a homeless encampment, Wade said. The 1-acre fire took three engines about an hour to put out, he said.
“We have grass fires there all the time,” Wade said of the American River Parkway. “A lot of them are related to homeless encampments.”
An unrelated car fire in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was caught on video, causing extensive damage to an SUV.
The vehicle fire is not considered suspicious, Wade said.
“Just your run-of-the-mill car fire,” he said.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
