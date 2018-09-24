16-year-old girl dies in collision on Highway 99 in South Sacramento

A collision involving five vehicles on Highway 99 South in South Sacramento caused the death of a 16-year-old girl Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.
Minor and moderate injuries were sustained by six other people in the crash, five of whom were in the same car as the 16-year-old.
CHP South Sacramento spokesman James Young said the six injured people were treated and released Sunday.
The five who were in the same car as the deceased were family members, Young said. Three are young children.
The family is from Merced, and Young said they were headed home when the collision occurred. The other injured person is a Fresno resident.
The collision occurred when a car did not stop in time for traffic and collided with the vehicle ahead, pushing it into two other cars. Another vehicle then collided with the back of the first vehicle, CHP said.
All lanes of southbound Highway 99 were closed near Eschinger Road Sunday night for about an hour.
