Grass fire causes smoky commute near Sacramento interchange

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

September 24, 2018 05:54 PM

An acre and a half grass fire west of Interstate 5 near the Sacramento River sparked Monday afternoon, causing plumes of smoke near a major freeway interchange at the height of the rush hour commute.

At 4:59 p.m., Sacramento Fire Department received a report about the fire near Front and O streets south of the Tower Bridge. As of about 5:30 p.m., the fire was mostly contained according to spokesman Capt. Keith Wade, and that there was no concern about the fire spreading to nearby buildings, which include the Front Street Animal Shelter and the California Automobile Museum.

There was one civilian injury associated with the fire, although Wade did not have information about the status of the individual.

“A lot of these fires are usually human caused,” Wade said.

The fire was adjacent to the bike path along the Sacramento River, near where Interstate 5 and the Capital City Freeway intersect.

