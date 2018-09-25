Man convicted of sexual assault of Sacramento tamale vendor

A man has been convicted and faces up to 8 years and 8 months in prison for sexual assault and false imprisonment for a 2014 incident that started at a Sacramento area flea market, the county district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
A jury convicted Adbel Elbadry last Friday of forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object and felony false imprisonment, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
The victim was a tamale vendor at a Sacramento area flea market, the news release said. On May 23, 2014, Elbadry approached the woman, offering her money to clean his home. After the victim followed him to the house, Elbadry pushed her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, the news release said.
The victim did not report the crime until the following year, the news release said. Sacramento police began investigating in 2015 when they were notified, and upon a search authorities found evidence of the crime at Elbadry’s home, according to the DA news release.
A Sacramento Police Department investigation discovered that Elbadry had been contacted by law enforcement officials regarding six separate accusations of similar crimes between 2003 and 2014, the DA news release said. Elbadry pleaded guilty to felony false imprisonment for the 2003 crime and was sentenced to prison, the news release said.
Elbadry is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18. The felonies carry a maximum sentence of 8 years and 8 months in state prison, according to the news release.
The prosecutor in the case is Deputy District Attorney Kevin Jones.
