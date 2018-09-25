An assault with a pot? Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Sept. 18

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Up Next
If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento man convicted of luring, sexually assaulting 5 children faces 33 years to life

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 25, 2018 12:26 PM

A Sacramento man has been convicted after pleading no contest to five counts of committing a lewd act upon a child, a series of sexual assaults that involved multiple children over a span of nine years, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Steven Sommer was convicted of sexual assault involving four children, ages 4 to 11 at the time, according to a news release. He was accused of luring children to his home, showing them pornography and making them perform sexual acts, the news release said.

Sommer faces a maximum of 33 years to life in prison.

The assaults took place between 1993 and 2002, the news release said, with the first victim reporting abuse in 2013.

An ensuing investigation connected Sommer to the four other victims, who told authorities that Sommer abused them for years, the news release said.

Additionally, a Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force search of Sommer’s personal computer turned up dozens of images of child pornography and internet searches for child pornography.

Sommer’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Catrina Skor.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question