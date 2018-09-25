Sacramento man convicted of luring, sexually assaulting 5 children faces 33 years to life

A Sacramento man has been convicted after pleading no contest to five counts of committing a lewd act upon a child, a series of sexual assaults that involved multiple children over a span of nine years, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Steven Sommer was convicted of sexual assault involving four children, ages 4 to 11 at the time, according to a news release. He was accused of luring children to his home, showing them pornography and making them perform sexual acts, the news release said.
Sommer faces a maximum of 33 years to life in prison.
The assaults took place between 1993 and 2002, the news release said, with the first victim reporting abuse in 2013.
An ensuing investigation connected Sommer to the four other victims, who told authorities that Sommer abused them for years, the news release said.
Additionally, a Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force search of Sommer’s personal computer turned up dozens of images of child pornography and internet searches for child pornography.
Sommer’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Catrina Skor.
